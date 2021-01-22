Importantes capturas realiza la PMOP en Tegucigalpa

Policia Militar del Orden Público realiza tres importantes captura de tres personas en dos ejecuciones una en El Porvenir FM, otra en Tegucigalpa, con el fin de erradicar el narcomedeo y desarticular las organizaciones ilícitas.

<iframe src=»https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcanal6hn%2Fvideos%2F237853944612895%2F&show_text=false&width=560″ width=»560″ height=»314″ style=»border:none;overflow:hidden» scrolling=»no» frameborder=»0″ allowfullscreen=»true» allow=»autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share» allowFullScreen=»true»></iframe>