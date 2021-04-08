Muere médico a causa del Covid-19

El coronavirus cobra una vida más, en esta ocasión se trata del fallecimiento del Dr. Gonzalo Pascua, por medio de un tweet el Dr. Carlos Umaña dio a conocer la triste noticia que enluta al gremio médico encargado de salvar la vida de otras personas.

“Otro héroe de primera línea nos deja el Dr. Gonzalo Pascua nuestro más sentido pésame a su familia y gremio médico” lamentó Umaña.

