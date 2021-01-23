Un total de 27 cuerpos fueron inhumados en el cementerio general Los Ángeles

Son inhumados esta mañana en el cementerio general Los Ángeles, un total de 27 cuerpos que no fueron reclamados por familiares en la morgue del Ministerio Público.

